Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) Shares Up 1.9%

Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.86 and last traded at $0.84. 28,437 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 59,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

Qutoutiao Stock Down 10.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average of $0.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qutoutiao

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Qutoutiao stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 45,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Qutoutiao as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Qutoutiao Company Profile

Qutoutiao, Inc operates as an online platform for headlines. It operates through the mobile platforms: Qutoutiao, Midu Novels and Midu Lite. Qutoutiao aggregates articles and videos uploaded from content providers and presents real-time customized feeds to users based on each user’s profile, behavior and social relationships.

