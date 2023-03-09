Railway Pension Investments Ltd Grows Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of McKesson worth $53,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCK. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 14.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of McKesson by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at $632,000. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in McKesson by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 171,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,961,000 after acquiring an additional 18,042 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth $296,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $28,780,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,077 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,128. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McKesson Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded down $3.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $335.07. 165,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 989,100. The firm has a market cap of $45.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.59. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $273.08 and a 1-year high of $401.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $368.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $367.72.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $70.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.98 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 25.93 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 9.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.30.

McKesson Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.