Railway Pension Investments Ltd Grows Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 432,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned about 0.33% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $39,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 854.8% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on BAH shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.90.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Up 0.0 %

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

BAH stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $92.54. The company had a trading volume of 193,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,038. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $76.60 and a 12 month high of $112.55. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.39%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

