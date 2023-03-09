Railway Pension Investments Ltd Has $134.03 Million Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,172,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences comprises approximately 1.5% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $134,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GILD. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 62.0% during the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 8,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $229,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.7% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 169,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,061,000 after buying an additional 9,145 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.5% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 15,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.3% in the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 369,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,845,000 after buying an additional 31,500 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on GILD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Argus increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.40.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.1 %

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 12,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total value of $1,038,200.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,607,594.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

GILD stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,490,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,211,579. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $89.74. The stock has a market cap of $99.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.73.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 44.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Further Reading

