Railway Pension Investments Ltd Has $185.45 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,135,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,452 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 2.0% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $185,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 225.0% in the third quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.
In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,191.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NYSE JNJ traded down $0.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $152.02. 2,084,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,052,774. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.52 and its 200 day moving average is $168.51. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $151.23 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.99.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.06%.
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.
