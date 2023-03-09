Railway Pension Investments Ltd Lowers Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd trimmed its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,234,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388,696 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.7% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned about 0.05% of Procter & Gamble worth $155,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ledyard National Bank lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 81,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,233,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 38.9% in the third quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 9.4% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at $752,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $665,000. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $137.31. The stock had a trading volume of 808,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,676,174. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $164.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 64.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $157.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.67.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $180,052.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,402.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,766 shares of company stock worth $656,511. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

