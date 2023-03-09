Railway Pension Investments Ltd Lowers Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lessened its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 466,400 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned 0.10% of Target worth $69,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Target by 122.1% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 75.6% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 96.2% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $163.33. The company had a trading volume of 444,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,191,417. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $254.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.85.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Target’s payout ratio is 72.24%.

TGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.69.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

