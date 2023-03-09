Railway Pension Investments Ltd Purchases 2,000 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned 0.06% of Extra Space Storage worth $13,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the third quarter worth about $209,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 119.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 23,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 12,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,839,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

EXR traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $164.58. The stock had a trading volume of 108,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,037. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.49. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.97 and a 1 year high of $222.35. The stock has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.56). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 45.52%. The firm had revenue of $506.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 93.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extra Space Storage

In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,295,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 6,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total value of $1,018,225.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 82,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,379,867.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,295,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXR. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.89.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

