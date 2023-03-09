Railway Pension Investments Ltd Purchases 500 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,721 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.17% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $72,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 305.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 51.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,894,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,847,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 48.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ ORLY traded up $2.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $833.30. 92,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,293. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $562.90 and a 52-week high of $873.94. The company has a market capitalization of $51.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $824.61 and its 200-day moving average is $791.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.66. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 234.76%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.64 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total value of $417,155.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,750.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on ORLY. StockNews.com lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $865.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $859.60.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.