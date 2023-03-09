Railway Pension Investments Ltd Purchases 700 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,572,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 2.3% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $211,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,022,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,939,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,663 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,530,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,162,000 after acquiring an additional 476,257 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 9.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,011,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,504,000 after acquiring an additional 938,091 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 2.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,904,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,588,000 after buying an additional 176,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in AbbVie by 22.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,616,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,377,000 after buying an additional 1,198,823 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. SVB Securities upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.12.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $149.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,151,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,865,319. The company has a market capitalization of $264.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.62. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.21.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.56%.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,738,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 233,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,871,592.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 148,991 shares of company stock valued at $23,102,528. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

