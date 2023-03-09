Railway Pension Investments Ltd Raises Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 298,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,400 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Hershey were worth $65,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Hershey by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Hershey by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hershey by 3.5% during the third quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC grew its position in Hershey by 1.3% in the third quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HSY traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $239.08. 110,417 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,044,497. The company has a market capitalization of $48.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $201.42 and a 52-week high of $244.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.66.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 15.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.01%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $244.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.23.

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $35,224.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,986,333.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $35,224.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,986,333.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total value of $3,240,877.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,555 shares in the company, valued at $29,692,123.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,126 shares of company stock worth $8,476,159. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

