Railway Pension Investments Ltd Sells 75,600 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,112 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 75,600 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 1.2% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned about 0.05% of Costco Wholesale worth $108,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COST. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $40,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Northcoast Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $510.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $550.16.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $486.50. 282,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,949,956. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $489.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $494.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The firm has a market cap of $215.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.45%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,952 shares of company stock worth $2,452,466. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Further Reading

