Rally (RLY) Price Reaches $0.0180 on Top Exchanges

Rally (RLY) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One Rally token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0180 or 0.00000087 BTC on exchanges. Rally has a market cap of $84.04 million and approximately $9.86 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rally has traded down 35.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rally alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.29 or 0.00426984 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,035.58 or 0.28861327 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Rally Token Profile

Rally’s launch date was October 15th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,670,061,392 tokens. Rally’s official website is rly.network. The official message board for Rally is forum.rally.io. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rlynetworkassoc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rally Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Rally Network is a decentralized network powered by its ERC-20 governance token, $RLY, and is designed for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands, and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It offers creators tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands and provide community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favorite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators and are the first in a line of customizable blockchain tools on the Rally Network. Anyone with an online community can launch their own coin on the Rally Network without the complexity of coding on the Ethereum blockchain. Rally is a decentralized platform governed by the community, giving creators and their communities unfettered control to use their social tokens across all social platforms.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rally should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rally using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rally and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.