Ravencoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $14.13 Million (RVN)

Ravencoin (RVN) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One Ravencoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded down 25.4% against the dollar. Ravencoin has a total market cap of $268.43 million and approximately $14.13 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ravencoin Coin Profile

Ravencoin (CRYPTO:RVN) is a coin. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 12,295,143,511 coins and its circulating supply is 12,156,804,605 coins. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is https://reddit.com/r/ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin. Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community.

Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another.

A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes:

The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)

Block time (1 minute)

Coin supply (21 Billion)

Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

Ravencoin Coin Trading

