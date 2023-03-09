Raymond James Cuts Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Price Target to $83.00

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Raymond James from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 252.89% from the stock’s current price.

MIRM has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIRM traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $23.52. 434,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,943. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $17.32 and a 52 week high of $30.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.55. The company has a market cap of $867.18 million, a PE ratio of -21.15 and a beta of 1.33.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 179.1% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 2,193.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 6,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 315.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 5,647 shares in the last quarter.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its products include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz in May 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

