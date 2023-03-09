Raymond James Cuts Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Price Target to $83.00

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Raymond James from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 252.89% from the stock’s current price.
MIRM has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th.
Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MIRM traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $23.52. 434,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,943. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $17.32 and a 52 week high of $30.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.55. The company has a market cap of $867.18 million, a PE ratio of -21.15 and a beta of 1.33.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mirum Pharmaceuticals
Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its products include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz in May 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM)
- Fossil Group: Should You Bet On Consumer Discretionary In 2023?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Moves Higher After Strong Results
- Monthly Realty Income is About to Get Bigger
- 3 Large Cap Dividend Challengers for Millennial Investors
- Sea Ltd Is On The Verge Of A 100% Rally, Should You Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.