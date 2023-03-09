Raymond James Lowers Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Price Target to $10.00

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Redwood Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Redwood Trust from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $9.44.

RWT opened at $7.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.97, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 5.29. The stock has a market cap of $856.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.29. Redwood Trust has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $11.03.

In other Redwood Trust news, insider Andrew P. Stone sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $48,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,821 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $732,792.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Collin L. Cochrane sold 11,706 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total value of $80,303.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 56,899 shares in the company, valued at $390,327.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RWT. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in Redwood Trust by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 95,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Redwood Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 301,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Redwood Trust by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Redwood Trust by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Redwood Trust by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the following segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

