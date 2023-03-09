Raymond James Raises Linamar (TSE:LNR) Price Target to C$84.00

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$82.00 to C$84.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 25.15% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$80.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Linamar from C$86.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$80.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Veritas Investment Research lowered shares of Linamar from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Linamar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$88.40.
Linamar stock traded down C$9.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$67.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 594,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,493. Linamar has a twelve month low of C$45.46 and a twelve month high of C$77.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$69.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$64.14.
Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.
