Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) CFO Sells $315,548.39 in Stock

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) CFO Manmeet Singh Soni sold 3,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $315,548.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,926 shares in the company, valued at $7,822,820.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Reata Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RETA opened at $83.96 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.27. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.47 and a 1 year high of $95.00.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RETA shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Securities increased their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reata Pharmaceuticals
Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.
