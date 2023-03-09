RecycLiCo Battery Materials (CVE:AMY) Trading Up 3.4%

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (CVE:AMY – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.61 and last traded at C$0.60. Approximately 197,886 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 135,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.58.

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Trading Up 3.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.49 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$156.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.67 and a beta of 2.11.

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Company Profile

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of interests in mineral resource projects in Canada and the United States. It is also involved in the research and development of recycling battery cathode waste in lithium-ion batteries. The company explores for manganese, gold, silver, copper, cobalt, tungsten, and niobium deposits.

