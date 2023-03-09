Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.58.

RRR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RRR opened at $45.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.67. Red Rock Resorts has a 12-month low of $30.98 and a 12-month high of $50.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 29.85%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RRR. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the second quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company engaged in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet spaces, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

