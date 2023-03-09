Relx (LON:REL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2,567.00

Relx Plc (LON:REL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,567 ($30.87) and last traded at GBX 2,562 ($30.81), with a volume of 516811 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,555 ($30.72).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group set a GBX 2,650 ($31.87) price objective on Relx in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,150 ($25.85) price objective on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,000 ($24.05) price objective on Relx in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays downgraded Relx to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,585 ($31.08) price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,860 ($34.39) price objective on Relx in a report on Friday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,543.38 ($30.58).

Relx Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.27. The company has a market cap of £48.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,005.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,424.10 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,330.82.

Relx Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 38.90 ($0.47) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from Relx’s previous dividend of $15.70. This represents a yield of 1.59%. Relx’s payout ratio is presently 6,470.59%.

In related news, insider Erik Engstrom sold 93,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,492 ($29.97), for a total value of £2,318,531.88 ($2,788,037.37). 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

