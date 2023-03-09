Renat Tukanov Sells 3,000 Shares of Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) Stock

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Rating) CTO Renat Tukanov sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $216,300.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 12,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,632.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Freedom Stock Performance

FRHC stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.29. 94,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,647. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.17. Freedom Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $82.07.

Get Freedom alerts:

Institutional Trading of Freedom

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freedom during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Freedom in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Freedom in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Freedom by 5,803.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Freedom by 606.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Freedom Company Profile

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, retail banking, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; margin lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; investment research services; and commercial banking services, including payment cards, digital mortgages, and digital auto loans, as well as insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Freedom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freedom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.