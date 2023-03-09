Render Token Price Tops $1.12 on Exchanges (RNDR)

Render Token (RNDR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. One Render Token token can currently be bought for approximately $1.12 or 0.00005202 BTC on exchanges. Render Token has a total market cap of $410.33 million and $65.03 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Render Token has traded down 23% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $92.51 or 0.00427757 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,253.19 or 0.28914107 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Render Token Profile

Render Token’s genesis date was June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 364,833,198 tokens. The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token. Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Render Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token’s ecosystem.”

