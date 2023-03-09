Render Token Trading 28.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (RNDR)

Render Token (RNDR) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. Render Token has a market capitalization of $381.74 million and $68.49 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Render Token has traded 28.9% lower against the US dollar. One Render Token token can currently be purchased for $1.05 or 0.00005065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.29 or 0.00426984 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,035.58 or 0.28861327 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Render Token launched on June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 364,833,198 tokens. The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken. The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token’s ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Render Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

