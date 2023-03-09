Research Analysts’ Downgrades for March 9th (ABM, ANFGF, BRC, CNSL, CPCAY, DSEY, DSRLF, ETSY, FBIN, GH)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, March 9th:

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $51.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $52.00.

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Brady (NYSE:BRC)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to an underperform rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has $85.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $150.00.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $48.00 price target on the stock.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $33.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $60.00.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $125.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $130.00.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $26.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $29.00.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Metcash (OTC:MCSHF) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

National Express Group (LON:NEX) was downgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital to a sell rating. The firm currently has GBX 115 ($1.38) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 155 ($1.86).

National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) was downgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a hold rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $38.00 target price on the stock.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) was downgraded by analysts at Itau BBA Securities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has $49.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $40.00.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) was downgraded by analysts at CL King from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

