Residential Secure Income (LON:RESI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $69.00

Residential Secure Income plc (LON:RESI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 69 ($0.83) and last traded at GBX 69 ($0.83), with a volume of 289351 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71 ($0.85).

Residential Secure Income Stock Down 2.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 77.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 89.15. The company has a market capitalization of £127.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,014.29 and a beta of 0.17.

Get Residential Secure Income alerts:

Residential Secure Income Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a GBX 1.29 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Residential Secure Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,142.86%.

Residential Secure Income Company Profile

Residential Secure Income plc (ReSI) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) with the objective of delivering secure income returns by investing in Shared Ownership and other affordable residential asset classes. ReSI is listed on the premium segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange in July 2017, raising £180 million in its IPO.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Residential Secure Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Residential Secure Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.