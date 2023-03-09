REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

REV Group has a payout ratio of 17.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect REV Group to earn $1.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.9%.

REV Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE REVG opened at $12.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $759.97 million, a PE ratio of 48.85 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.70. REV Group has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $16.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. REV Group had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $623.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.38 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that REV Group will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in REV Group by 4,975.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 519,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,562,000 after purchasing an additional 509,691 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of REV Group by 10.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,177,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,176,000 after acquiring an additional 214,781 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in REV Group by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 791,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,645,000 after purchasing an additional 195,632 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in REV Group by 563.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after buying an additional 188,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of REV Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,222,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,776,000 after purchasing an additional 186,146 shares in the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REVG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of REV Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of REV Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on REV Group to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.42.

REV Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

REV Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, and industrial and commercial end users. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation.

See Also

