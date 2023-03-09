Revain (REV) 1-Day Volume Tops $339,581.84

Revain (REV) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 9th. Revain has a market capitalization of $43.34 million and $339,581.84 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Revain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Revain has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Revain Token Profile

Revain is a token. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain. Revain’s official website is revain.org. The Reddit community for Revain is https://reddit.com/r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Revain’s official Twitter account is @revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Revain

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform that ranks companies in six categories based on user ratings and reviews. The platform’s reviews are written in the blockchain, ensuring transparency and preventing review manipulation. Any crypto website can integrate the reviews using Revain Widget, and all user reviews appear on the Revain platform. The platform aims to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on global products and services using blockchain and machine learning.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.

