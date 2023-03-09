Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) President Dustin S. Sjuts Sells 21,508 Shares

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) President Dustin S. Sjuts sold 21,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $679,437.72. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 123,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,915,075.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Revance Therapeutics Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of RVNC stock traded down $1.01 on Thursday, reaching $30.97. 1,807,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,725,415. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.63 and a 200-day moving average of $25.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.11, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.71. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.27 and a one year high of $36.61.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.10 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 786.70% and a negative net margin of 268.87%. Revance Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.93) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RVNC. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 30,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $851,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.09.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

