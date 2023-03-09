Reviewing NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) and Datang International Power Generation (OTCMKTS:DIPGY)

Datang International Power Generation (OTCMKTS:DIPGY – Get Rating) and NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Datang International Power Generation and NextEra Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Datang International Power Generation 0 0 0 0 N/A NextEra Energy 0 4 8 0 2.67

NextEra Energy has a consensus target price of $91.83, indicating a potential upside of 23.68%. Given NextEra Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NextEra Energy is more favorable than Datang International Power Generation.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Datang International Power Generation has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextEra Energy has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Datang International Power Generation and NextEra Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Datang International Power Generation N/A N/A N/A NextEra Energy 19.79% 12.51% 3.75%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Datang International Power Generation and NextEra Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Datang International Power Generation $14.10 billion 0.20 $142.63 million N/A N/A NextEra Energy $20.96 billion 7.04 $4.15 billion $2.09 35.53

NextEra Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Datang International Power Generation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.2% of NextEra Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of NextEra Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Datang International Power Generation pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. NextEra Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.87 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. NextEra Energy pays out 89.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. NextEra Energy has increased its dividend for 30 consecutive years.

Summary

NextEra Energy beats Datang International Power Generation on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Datang International Power Generation

Datang International Power Generation Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in power generation and power plant development activities in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Power and heat generation, Coal, and Other segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as coal-fired, thermal, hydro, wind, nuclear, biomass, and solar. As of December 31, 2019, the company managed an installed capacity of approximately 68,278.10 MW. It also engages in heat supply; the import of power related fuel; coal mining and trading; silicon and aluminum smelting; production and sale of alumina; cargo shipping; sale of coal ash and integrated application of solid waste; power plant construction and operation; repair and testing of power equipment; research and development activities; and provision of power related technical services. The company was formerly known as Beijing Datang Power Generation Co., Ltd and changed its name to Datang International Power Generation Co, Ltd. in April 2004. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Datang International Power Generation Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of China Datang Corporation Limited.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc. engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar. The company was founded on December 28, 1925 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

