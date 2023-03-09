Richard Francis Corrado Purchases 2,000 Shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Stock

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) CEO Richard Francis Corrado bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 183,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,214,106. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Air Transport Services Group Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ ATSG opened at $21.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.92. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.88 and a 12-month high of $34.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.79.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 54.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 374.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 1,147.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the third quarter worth $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

ATSG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

