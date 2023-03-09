Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) PT Raised to $3.00 at Citigroup

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $2.00 to $3.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 67.60% from the stock’s current price.

RIGL has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIGL opened at $1.79 on Thursday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $3.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day moving average is $1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $309.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 0.75.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RIGL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $51.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.55 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2,419.00% and a negative net margin of 48.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 218.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,945,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,058,000 after buying an additional 16,421,362 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 391.1% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 16,956,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,434,000 after acquiring an additional 13,503,126 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,942,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,026 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,409,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,185,000 after purchasing an additional 77,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,149,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 63,062 shares during the period. 73.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

