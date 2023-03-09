Ring Energy (REI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Rating) will release its earnings data on Friday, March 10th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ring Energy Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Ring Energy stock opened at $2.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.03 million, a PE ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.95. Ring Energy has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ring Energy

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 12.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,280,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,932,000 after acquiring an additional 477,515 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Ring Energy by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,044,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after buying an additional 339,806 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Ring Energy by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,750,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after buying an additional 106,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ring Energy by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,654,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after buying an additional 188,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 11.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,462,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 151,138 shares in the last quarter. 35.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ring Energy Company Profile

Ring Energy, Inc is an oil and gas exploration company, which engages in oil and natural gas acquisition, exploration, development, and production activities. The firm’s areas of operation are situated in the Permian Basin, the Central Basin Platform, and the Delaware Basin. The company was founded by Lloyd T.

Featured Stories

