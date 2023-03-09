Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Sold by Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,375 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 10,450 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,037,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,783,488 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,484,992 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $682,195,000 after buying an additional 344,145 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 203.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,188,218 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $377,482,000 after buying an additional 4,151,342 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $440,253,000 after buying an additional 1,161,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RIO traded down $2.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,548,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,907,559. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $50.92 and a fifty-two week high of $83.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.69 and its 200 day moving average is $65.49.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 9.8%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RIO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,310 ($63.85) to GBX 5,380 ($64.69) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. CLSA lowered Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,790.00.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

