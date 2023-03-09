River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Acquires 62,599 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 197,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,599 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $5,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Dropbox in the 3rd quarter worth $2,008,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 6.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Dropbox by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,727,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,628 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 14.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 170,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 21,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Dropbox in the third quarter valued at $407,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.
Dropbox Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:DBX traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $20.09. 601,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,799,980. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $24.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.47 and a 200-day moving average of $22.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.83.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently issued reports on DBX. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Dropbox from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Dropbox from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dropbox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.43.
Insider Transactions at Dropbox
In other Dropbox news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $3,597,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,781,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,431,088.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dropbox news, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $335,850.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,476,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,069,783.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $3,597,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,781,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,431,088.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 559,169 shares of company stock valued at $12,360,061. Company insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.
Dropbox Company Profile
Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.
