River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Raises Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,083 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 0.8% of River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $10,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 136.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 21,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,238,000 after acquiring an additional 79,887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,159,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,851,488. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.81 and a 1-year high of $56.32.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.75.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Recommended Stories

