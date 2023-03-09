River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Trims Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lessened its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,801 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned about 0.06% of AGCO worth $5,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGCO. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 527.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Ossiam acquired a new stake in AGCO in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in AGCO by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 16.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in AGCO by 58.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AGCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AGCO from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AGCO from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on AGCO from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on AGCO to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.40.
Insider Activity at AGCO
AGCO Stock Performance
AGCO stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $139.83. 63,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,052. AGCO Co. has a one year low of $88.55 and a one year high of $150.28. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 25.75%. On average, equities analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.
AGCO Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 8.09%.
AGCO Profile
AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.
Featured Articles
