Roadrunner Transportation Systems (OTCMKTS:RRTS) Shares Up 8.8%

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RRTS – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 8.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.15 and last traded at $2.10. 1,676 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 2,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.
Roadrunner Transportation Systems Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.13.
About Roadrunner Transportation Systems
Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc is engaged in the provision of logistics services. It operates a network of leased service centers and third-party pickup and delivery agents across the United States. The company was founded in February 2005 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Roadrunner Transportation Systems (RRTS)
- Fossil Group: Should You Bet On Consumer Discretionary In 2023?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Moves Higher After Strong Results
- Monthly Realty Income is About to Get Bigger
- 3 Large Cap Dividend Challengers for Millennial Investors
- Sea Ltd Is On The Verge Of A 100% Rally, Should You Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Roadrunner Transportation Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roadrunner Transportation Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.