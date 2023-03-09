Roadrunner Transportation Systems (OTCMKTS:RRTS) Shares Up 8.8%

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RRTS – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 8.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.15 and last traded at $2.10. 1,676 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 2,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.13.

About Roadrunner Transportation Systems

(Get Rating)

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc is engaged in the provision of logistics services. It operates a network of leased service centers and third-party pickup and delivery agents across the United States. The company was founded in February 2005 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

Further Reading

