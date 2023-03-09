Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Shares Down 0.6%

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF – Get Rating) was down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $280.77 and last traded at $282.00. Approximately 8,837 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 6,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $283.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Roche to a “sell” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Get Roche alerts:

Roche Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $306.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $317.97.

Roche Company Profile

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceutical division comprises the business segments, such as Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chuga. The Diagnostic division consists of the following four business areas: centralized and point of care solutions, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics and diabetes care.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.