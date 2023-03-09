Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on Rocky Brands in a report on Monday, February 6th. They set a neutral rating for the company.

NASDAQ:RCKY opened at $25.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Rocky Brands has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.36. The stock has a market cap of $187.65 million, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.38%.

In other Rocky Brands news, Director James L. Stewart sold 2,000 shares of Rocky Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $48,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,158.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 103.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 801 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 485.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,850 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 538.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,555 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Rocky Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. 75.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brands include Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

