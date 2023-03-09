Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Rocky Brands in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

RCKY stock opened at $25.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.15. Rocky Brands has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $45.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.36.

In related news, Director James L. Stewart sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $48,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,158.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Rocky Brands by 103.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 801 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Rocky Brands by 485.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,850 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Rocky Brands by 538.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,555 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Rocky Brands in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. 75.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brands include Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

