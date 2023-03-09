Roger E. Kahn Acquires 60,659 Shares of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) Stock

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) CEO Roger E. Kahn purchased 60,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.14 per share, for a total transaction of $69,151.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,111 shares in the company, valued at $830,046.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Bridgeline Digital Stock Up 0.1 %

BLIN stock opened at $1.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.11 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Bridgeline Digital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $2.18.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Bridgeline Digital had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $4.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Bridgeline Digital, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLIN Get Rating ) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,341 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.23% of Bridgeline Digital worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

BLIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Bridgeline Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bridgeline Digital in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc is an information technology company. It engages in the development of web engagement management product platform and related digital solutions. The firm also enables its customers to maximize the performance of their mission critical websites, intranets, and online stores. Its platform provides Web Content Management, eCommerce, eMarketing, Social Media management, and Web Analytics.

