Roxanne M. Bernstein Buys 5,000 Shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Stock

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) EVP Roxanne M. Bernstein acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $27,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ACCO Brands Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:ACCO traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,916. ACCO Brands Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.94 and a 200-day moving average of $5.55.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). ACCO Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.07% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $499.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

ACCO Brands Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -187.49%.

ACCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. BWS Financial lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in ACCO Brands by 1,042.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ACCO Brands in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 116.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 396.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

