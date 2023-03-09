Royal Bank of Canada Trims American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Target Price to $230.00

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AMT. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on American Tower from $247.00 to $246.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded American Tower from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $260.31.

NYSE AMT opened at $195.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $91.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.56. American Tower has a one year low of $178.17 and a one year high of $282.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $214.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.69.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($3.63). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Tower will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total transaction of $371,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,685.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $449,429.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,849 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in American Tower by 629.4% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at $29,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

