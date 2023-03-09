Royal Bank of Canada Trims American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Target Price to $230.00

American Tower (NYSE:AMTGet Rating) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AMT. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on American Tower from $247.00 to $246.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded American Tower from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $260.31.

American Tower Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE AMT opened at $195.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $91.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.56. American Tower has a one year low of $178.17 and a one year high of $282.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $214.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.69.

American Tower (NYSE:AMTGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($3.63). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Tower will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total transaction of $371,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,685.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $449,429.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,849 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Tower

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in American Tower by 629.4% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at $29,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Analyst Recommendations for American Tower (NYSE:AMT)

