SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) Market Cap Reaches $3.19 Million

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 9th. One SafeMoon token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. SafeMoon has a market cap of $3.19 million and approximately $0.23 worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SafeMoon has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.95 or 0.00427428 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,876.75 or 0.28888126 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000101 BTC.

SafeMoon Token Profile

SafeMoon’s launch date was February 28th, 2021. SafeMoon’s total supply is 562,038,999,794,589 tokens and its circulating supply is 561,989,970,437,214 tokens. SafeMoon’s official website is safemoon.net. The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/safemoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon and its Facebook page is accessible here. SafeMoon’s official message board is safemoon.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeMoon Protocol is a decentralized finance (DeFi) token. According to the SafeMoon website, SafeMoon has three functions that take place during each trade: Reflection, LP Acquisition and Burn.

SafeMoon protocol is a combination of RFI tokenomics and an auto-liquidity generating protocol. According to an article, SafeMoon plans to develop a non-fungible token (NFT) exchange, as well as charity projects and crypto educational apps. With SafeMoon protocol, token holders will earn more SAFEMOON depending on how many coins they have. This can be up to an 80% APY, which is staggering when compared to traditional interest accounts. SafeMoon protocol will gain value over time thanks to its coin-burning strategy, making it a deflationary digital currency.

SafeMooon Protocol will be expanding to include an NFT marketplace and coin launchpad which will allow users to create their own cryptocurrencies via the platform. SafeMoon protocol has an ambitious roadmap thanks to its growing popularity and they wish to be listed on the leading exchanges, launch a decentralized exchange (DEX), and increase their partnerships by the end of 2021.

SafeMoon launched on Mar. 8, 2021.”

SafeMoon Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeMoon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeMoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

