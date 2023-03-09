Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) EVP Patrick D. Sugar Sells 980 Shares

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) EVP Patrick D. Sugar sold 980 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.53, for a total value of $287,659.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,603,317.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $289.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.84. Saia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.03 and a 12-month high of $306.40.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $655.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.12 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAIA has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $188.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Saia from $242.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $281.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $230.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Saia has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.82.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Saia by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Saia in the 4th quarter worth $63,000.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

