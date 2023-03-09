Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their target price on shares of Salem Media Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of Salem Media Group stock opened at $1.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.54. Salem Media Group has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $3.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $37.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SALM. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Salem Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Verdad Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Salem Media Group by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 885,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 85,452 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Salem Media Group by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 70,367 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salem Media Group by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 49,025 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Salem Media Group by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 35,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Salem Media Group, Inc engages in the provision of media specializing in Christian and conservative content. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. The Broadcast segment owns and operates radio stations in large metropolitan markets, which include national and local programming content.

