Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their target price on shares of Salem Media Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th.
Salem Media Group Trading Down 3.5 %
Shares of Salem Media Group stock opened at $1.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.54. Salem Media Group has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $3.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $37.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.27.
Institutional Trading of Salem Media Group
Salem Media Group Company Profile
Salem Media Group, Inc engages in the provision of media specializing in Christian and conservative content. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. The Broadcast segment owns and operates radio stations in large metropolitan markets, which include national and local programming content.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Salem Media Group (SALM)
- META Platforms May See its Biggest Opening Yet for New Highs
- Penny Stock Vinco Ventures Could Be Big Winner
- Is Chip Design Specialist Synopsys A Gem Hiding In Plain Sight?
- Should You Park Some Capital with Casey’s General Stores?
- Crowdstrike Stock: While The Iron Is Hot!
Receive News & Ratings for Salem Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salem Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.