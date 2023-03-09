Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Trading Up 4.3%

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) traded up 4.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.94 and last traded at $15.87. 658,930 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 1,293,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBH. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $11.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sally Beauty from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Sally Beauty in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Sally Beauty Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $957.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.74 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 72.24% and a net margin of 4.35%. Sally Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 35,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total value of $609,134.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,217.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sally Beauty

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,812,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $148,844,000 after acquiring an additional 88,687 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Sally Beauty by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,610,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $107,800,000 after purchasing an additional 597,088 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,043,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,198,000 after purchasing an additional 48,804 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 18.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,590,146 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,794,000 after buying an additional 558,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,544,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,779,000 after buying an additional 14,113 shares during the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

Featured Stories

