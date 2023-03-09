Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) CEO Sells $1,864,248.00 in Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $1,864,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,438 shares in the company, valued at $1,898,252.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sanjit Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Samsara alerts:

On Tuesday, February 28th, Sanjit Biswas sold 53,856 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $890,239.68.

On Tuesday, February 14th, Sanjit Biswas sold 40,611 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $639,217.14.

On Thursday, February 9th, Sanjit Biswas sold 10,502 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $159,210.32.

On Tuesday, February 7th, Sanjit Biswas sold 47,818 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $717,748.18.

On Thursday, February 2nd, Sanjit Biswas sold 26,418 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total transaction of $393,364.02.

On Tuesday, January 31st, Sanjit Biswas sold 15,035 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total transaction of $204,776.70.

On Thursday, January 26th, Sanjit Biswas sold 16,754 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $221,990.50.

On Tuesday, January 24th, Sanjit Biswas sold 40,633 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total transaction of $541,231.56.

On Thursday, January 19th, Sanjit Biswas sold 17,336 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total transaction of $214,619.68.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Sanjit Biswas sold 48,923 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total transaction of $604,199.05.

Samsara Stock Down 4.0 %

IOT stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,177,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,333,506. Samsara Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.11. Samsara had a negative net margin of 37.92% and a negative return on equity of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $186.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.77 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IOT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Samsara from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Samsara from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Samsara from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Samsara from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Samsara from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Institutional Trading of Samsara

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Samsara by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Samsara during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Samsara during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. UNC Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Samsara during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $449,000. Finally, Lmdagg L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Samsara during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,923,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.