Sapphire Price Hits $0.0253 (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0253 or 0.00000126 BTC on exchanges. Sapphire has a total market cap of $22.83 million and $14,180.24 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sapphire has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,428.23 or 0.07116943 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001531 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00072110 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00028284 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00055132 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000310 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008881 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00023843 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

SAPP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.